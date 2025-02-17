Dubai’s Dream Tower on fire as residents see flames erupting from roof

An apartment building in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/14/uae-launches-project-to-help-equip-firefighters-and-build-fire-stations-worldwide/" target="_blank">Dubai</a> Marina area caught fire on Monday afternoon, as witnesses saw black smoke and flames erupting from its roof. Dream Tower A, close to Jumeirah Lakes Towers Tram Station, was filmed by passers-by who shared the images of the burning building on social media and WhatsApp groups. Dubai Civil Defence was contacted for details. The 29-storey building is 174 metres in height and was completed in 2010, according to an online registry. “I am in a building nearly 100 metres away from where the fire broke out,” said Woongki Min, a South Korean citizen and Dubai resident. “It started around 12.15pm, and people began coming out of the balconies in nearby buildings to see what was happening. I heard sirens, and it seems that the fire has now been brought under control. “From my place on the 35th floor, I could only see the top of the building where the fire occurred, which appeared to be a small blaze.” <i>More to follow …</i>