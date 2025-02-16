Respite for delivery riders as 40 rest areas created in Dubai road safety drive

Dubai has completed the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2023/11/05/dubai-to-build-40-air-conditioned-rest-areas-for-delivery-riders/" target="_blank">construction</a> of 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders in support of a major drive to boost <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/01/road-safety-2024-delivery-riders/" target="_blank">road safety</a>, authorities announced on Sunday. The sites – developed by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority in co-ordination with delivery companies – were first announced in November 2023 and feature snack dispensers, water coolers and mobile phone-charging stations. Each area has the capacity to accommodate up to 10 people. The exteriors have been designed to reduce the effect of sunlight, ensuring workers have respite from the heat as temperatures begin to climb. The project is central to wider efforts to improve the working environment of riders amid a growing demand for delivery services fuelled by the country's continuing population surge. The RTA said the locations were selected based on data analysis, demand for delivery services and co-ordination with delivery companies. The new rest areas have been built in key areas such as Hessa Street, Barsha Heights Al Barsha, Dubai World Trade Centre, Business Bay and Dubai Marina. Motorcycle <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/13/more-than-1200-delivery-riders-in-dubai-fined-for-violating-safety-rules/" target="_blank">delivery</a> has been a huge growth market, with more than 124,000 bikes registered in the UAE and 92,000 in Dubai alone, the RTA says. Motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable users of the UAE's busy roads, despite efforts to bolster safety measures. Delivery riders in Dubai were banned from the left lane – commonly referred to as the fast or overtaking lane – in 2021. The following year, a safety campaign was launched by Dubai Police and the RTA that required delivery riders to complete longer and more varied training to obtain a licence. Road Safety UAE analysed data from the Ministry of Interior to understand which vehicles were most commonly involved in accidents in 2023. Light vehicles were involved in 66 per cent of all road accidents, accounting for 2,916 of 4,391 collisions, while motorbikes were involved 18 per cent of the total, or 783 accidents. Of all UAE road accidents recorded in 2023, there were 42 deaths involving motorcycle riders and 1,020 recorded injuries, according to the Ministry of Interior. At Saudi German Hospital on Sheikh Zayed Road, doctors say they treat up to 20 motorcycle delivery riders a month.