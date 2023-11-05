Dubai to build 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders

Dubai is to build 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders across the city.

The Roads and Transport Authority said the sites would include a snack dispenser, water cooler and mobile phone charging station.

Depending on the location, the rest area will be able to accommodate up to 10 people and will have parking spaces for motorcycles.

The outside of the rest areas has been designed to reduce the effect of sunlight.

The initiative aims to improve road safety and offer riders somewhere to relax in comfort while waiting for orders, the authority said.

The rest areas will be in Arabian Ranches, International City, Business Bay, Al Quoz, Al Karama, Al Satwa, Al Jaddaf, and Mirdif, as well as other districts in the emirate.

Part of RTA’s efforts to regulate and enhance the safety of the delivery sector, RTA has started the construction of 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders in key areas across Dubai.

The authority has completed the construction of two rest areas in Al Barsha and the remaining sites are scheduled to be built in three phases.

All rest areas are expected to be completed by July next year.

“The construction of these rest areas is part of the RTA’s efforts to provide a proper working environment for delivery riders, given the substantial growth of the delivery business in recent years to meet the public demand for goods," said Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the authority.

“The selection of rest area locations for delivery riders is based on a thorough analysis of operational data and the identification of the highest demand areas, in co-ordination with delivery companies.

"This initiative stems from the RTA’s efforts to regulate and enhance the safety of the delivery sector, which has seen huge growth in recent years.

"The number of companies offering motorcycle delivery services in Dubai grew to 2,891 in 2022, which represents a 40% increase compared to the previous year."

In March, the authority announced plans to build rest areas for delivery riders on Sheikh Zayed Road, near Festival Plaza at Jebel Ali Village, at Port Saeed next to Al Muraqqabat Street 22, and at Ras Al Khor Industrial Area 2 near Al Manama Street.

In July, Abu Dhabi announced plans to build rest stations for delivery riders that feature air conditioning, seating, water and parking areas.