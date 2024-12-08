UN commends UAE's quality infrastructure for sustainable development

The UAE has been ranked fifth among nations with a similar GDP in a global study to measure their level of quality infrastructure to support Sustainable Development Goals.
The report released last month was compiled by the UN Industrial Development Organisation and assessed the performance of 156 countries.
Only Switzerland, the Czech Republic, South Africa and Slovakia ranked higher than the Emirates in the group of the Quality Infrastructure for Sustainable Development Index report, which rated nations with a GDP between $100 billion and $1 trillion.
The UAE's high standing in the report – it rose six places from the previous study in 2022 – was welcomed by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Cop28 President.
"This milestone reaffirms how the UAE’s quality infrastructure is harmonised with regional and international standards and follows global best practices," he said. "The UAE’s ranking further reinforces international confidence in the country’s quality infrastructure, which is driving efficiency, competitiveness and productivity in the industrial sector."
The index is measured by five main dimensions: metrology, accreditation, conformity assessment, policy and standards. It maps out indicators for each and then links them to three of the five pillars of the Sustainable Development Goals: prosperity, people and planet.
Saudi Arabia came in 16th place in the XL category, which judged countries with a GDP of more than $1 trillion. China ranks as having the highest level of quality infrastructure globally in the XL section, followed by France, Germany, the US and the UK.
