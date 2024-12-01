My Dubai Rent: Making the most of downsizing to a Dh53,000 Al Furjan apartment

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/my-dubai-rent/"><i><b>My Dubai Rent</b></i></a><i><b> takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and ask them what they like and don't like</b></i> A Dubai family say downsizing to a one-bedroom apartment has enabled them to streamline their possessions as well as make big savings on rent and housing costs. Filipino national Paul Roxas, a learning and development manager for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/17/my-dubai-rent-dh40000-silicon-oasis-studio-is-a-youtubers-peaceful-escape-from-city-chaos/" target="_blank">Dubai</a> hotel, said his wife Maricel’s planning and storage solutions have made the transition from a two-bedroom house to a one-bed apartment a positive experience. He told <i>The National</i> how living in Dubai's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/08/dubai-completes-crucial-corridor-linking-sheikh-zayed-road-and-sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed-road/" target="_blank">Al Furjan </a>neighbourhood works for the family. We have been living in Dubai for 15 years. We decided to move into a one-bedroom apartment<b> </b>in August because <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2024/11/17/dubai-rent-growth/" target="_blank">rents</a> were rising. We could not find a place to fit our budget in Tecom, where we stayed earlier, so we needed to make a shift. My wife and daughter live with me. We had to throw away a lot of things and give away stuff<b> </b>as most of our furniture and luggage would not fit in the new place. We have made the adjustment well. When we compared the Dh53,000-a-year rental in Al Furjan, it was really the most reasonable compared to anything else we looked at. It’s a new community with a lot of apartments. My wife loves plants and we placed orchids near the television. When we are tired after work, we like sitting in front of the TV. It’s relaxing to also see the white and violet orchids and the money plant. My wife has maximised the space with storage units under the television, in the bedroom and a portion of the bathroom. She likes to keep things in place, not strewn around, and that keeps our small house tidy and neat. The plants and greenery make us feel at home. We haven’t yet had time to clear the terrace. It’s a large space and with the weather getting cooler, we will add some plants and a sofa so we can relax outside. In Tecom, we paid Dh65,000 every year and an additional Dh1,000 for the chiller every month. We save a good amount in the new apartment as we also don’t have chiller expenses. It’s a quiet community and we are growing to love it. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/08/dubai-completes-crucial-corridor-linking-sheikh-zayed-road-and-sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed-road/" target="_blank">Discovery Gardens</a> is just across [from us], where there is a running and cycle track. My wife and I like to run so that’s where we go in the evening and over the weekend. This suits our lifestyle as we are an active couple. We don’t want to jump from one place to another, so we plan to stay as long as they don’t increase our rent. So far the only downside is there is a lot of construction, with new buildings coming up, so the area gets noisy and dusty sometimes.