My Dubai Rent: British computer programmer opts for one bedroom in city's ‘best location'

The multiple options for exercise in and near Dubai Marina makes a one-bedroom rental in the popular neighbourhood ideal for a British computer programmer.

Kriss Harris has a view of white yachts and boats berthed in the blue waters of the marina from his skyscraper home that he describes as “the best location” in the city.

He has always lived in the Dubai Marina area since moving to the Emirates from London four years ago and enjoys the convenience it offers.

When he steps out of his Dh110,000 apartment, he can walk along the marina, run to Kite Beach about 14km away, or meet friends in nearby restaurants.

Tell us about your home

I like the Marina Walk and I can also stroll around the Dubai Harbour. There is a gym I go to around the corner and my friends live nearby.

I didn’t always have a car when I moved here but everything is convenient, as I can always walk to get food.

Why this area in particular?

When I first came to Dubai in 2000 I stayed in a hotel in a different part of the marina.

Then I stayed in shared accommodation in the same building.

I like that I’m near the amazing Marina Walk.

When I run to Kite Beach it’s a straight road from my apartment.

How much do you pay for it?

At first I thought Dh110,000 was expensive but now I realise it’s value for money.

I live here with my girlfriend and her cat.

The view that British software programmer Kriss Harris has from his one-bedroom Dubai Marina apartment. Chris Whiteoak / The National

At one point, I thought of going to Jumeirah Village Circle or Jumeirah Village Triangle and saw some apartments.

But although prices were around Dh90,000 and the JVC apartments had a fresh new smell, this is nicer.

This is really the best location, because you can walk everywhere, and my friends live here.

In JVC you need a car to go everywhere. Now I really do think this is value for money.

What are the other advantages of living there?

It’s safe and you can get taxis at any time.

There are so many restaurants nearby.

You can easily cycle, run to Dubai Harbour or go for a longer run to Kite Beach, and it's close to Jumeirah Beach Residence, as well.

Is it a sociable neighbourhood?

Every time we go out, we bump into someone we know. We are constantly meeting people and I like that about this place.

Have you managed to make the apartment your home?

I have put pictures up of my mum and family.

I have a treadmill and a good desk that I moved near the window. To the left of my desk, I can see the sea and the beach.

It’s a better view of the water from the balcony. I have my desk set up so it’s also a stand-up desk with a big monitor. I feel I’m more productive when I work here.

Is there anything you would change?

It would be good if there was more space for storage.

What are the downsides?

Sometimes the elevators don’t work and there is a long queue – and that’s not great when you live on a higher floor.

Do you plan to stay in this property for a long time?

I plan to stay here for another two years.

I’m buying a property in Damac Hills 2, it’s an off-plan apartment.

I do want to stay in Dubai Marina but it’s expensive to buy here.