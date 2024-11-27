Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed offers condolences after death of Mohammed Ateeq Salem bin Salooma Al Khaili

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/10/06/sheikh-theyab-bin-mohamed-appointed-chairman-of-office-of-development-and-martyrs-families/" target="_blank">Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed</a>, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has offered his condolences after the death of Mohammed Ateeq Salem bin Salooma Al Khaili, who sustained a serious injury during his participation in Operation Storm of Resolve in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/yemen/" target="_blank">Yemen</a> in 2015. Mr Al Khaili had been in intensive care and passed away as a martyr on Tuesay evening, the Ministry of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/defence/" target="_blank">Defence</a> said. The ministry said it extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to Mr Al Khaili's family. During his visit to the mourning majlis in the Abu Samra area in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-ain/" target="_blank">Al Ain</a>, Sheikh Theyab expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyr, asking Allah Almighty to grant him His vast mercy and forgiveness, to place him in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family with patience.