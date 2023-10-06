Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed appointed chairman of Office of Development and Martyrs Families

Sheikh Theyab is also chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court and Member of the Executive Council

AL AIN, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - December 09, 2019: (L-R) HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State for Tolerance, HH Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Executive Council member and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court (CPC) and Abdullah Saleh bin Badowah, attend a Al Maqam Palace barza. ( Hamad Al Mansoori for the Ministry of Presidential Affairs )​ ---

Sheikh Theyab was appointed Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, with the rank of minister. Photo: Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Oct 06, 2023
President Sheikh Mohamed has appointed Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed as Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, with the rank of minister.

Sheikh Theyab, chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court and Member of the Executive Council, was appointed president of the Arab Youth Centre in August last year.

Sheikh Theyab: young Arabs must be empowered to achieve their aspirations

The Arab Youth Centre was established in 2017 through a Cabinet resolution to implement initiatives and programmes that empower the region’s youth, sharpen their skills and increase their participation and developmental contributions.

Sheikh Theyab is also chairman of Etihad Rail, the UAE megaproject that is expected to transform trade and logistics and fundamentally reshape how people travel across the UAE and the wider region.

Updated: October 06, 2023, 4:54 PM
Sheikh Mohamed bin ZayedUAE
