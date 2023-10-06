Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed appointed chairman of Office of Development and Martyrs Families

President Sheikh Mohamed has appointed Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed as Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, with the rank of minister.

Sheikh Theyab, chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court and Member of the Executive Council, was appointed president of the Arab Youth Centre in August last year.

Read More Sheikh Theyab: young Arabs must be empowered to achieve their aspirations

The Arab Youth Centre was established in 2017 through a Cabinet resolution to implement initiatives and programmes that empower the region’s youth, sharpen their skills and increase their participation and developmental contributions.

Sheikh Theyab is also chairman of Etihad Rail, the UAE megaproject that is expected to transform trade and logistics and fundamentally reshape how people travel across the UAE and the wider region.