British Airways has reversed a decision to cancel its route from London Heathrow to Bahrain International Airport. Photo: Bahrain Airport Company
British Airways has reversed a decision to cancel its route from London Heathrow to Bahrain International Airport. Photo: Bahrain Airport Company

News

UAE

Bahrain welcomes British Airways U-turn on flight cancellations

The UK airline has shelved a previous decision to axe its London-Bahrain route this March

Katy Gillett

November 21, 2024

The UAE Today

The latest news and analysis from the Emirates

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The UAE Today