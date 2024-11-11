King Charles III with King Hamad of Bahrain at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during his visit to the UK on November 11 to mark the year of his silver jubilee. PA

King Charles hosts Bahrain's King Hamad at Windsor Castle to mark silver jubilee year

King Hamad joined King Charles for tea at the castle

Soraya Ebrahimi
November 11, 2024

