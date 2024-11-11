King Charles hosts Bahrain's King Hamad at Windsor Castle to mark silver jubilee year

Britain's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/king-charles-iii/" target="_blank">King Charles III</a> hosted <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bahrain" target="_blank">Bahrain</a>’s King Hamad at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon as the Gulf monarch marks his silver jubilee year. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/king-hamad-bin-isa-al-khalifa/" target="_blank">King Hamad</a>'s visit to the castle included time in St George’s Chapel to pay his respects to the late <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/queen-elizabeth-ii/" target="_blank">Queen Elizabeth II</a>. The sovereign was accompanied on the visit by his sons, Sheikh Nasser and Sheikh Khalid. The royals arrived at the castle’s Quadrangle in a horse-drawn carriage as the Regimental Band of the Welsh Guards played the Bahraini national anthem. King Charles greeted his fellow monarch and they inspected the Guard of Honour before returning to the dais to watch a military march. King Hamad then joined King Charles for tea inside the castle.