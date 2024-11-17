Family mourns Indian teenager who drowned off Dubai beach

A family trip to a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2021/10/24/police-warning-as-two-swimmers-drown-off-uae-beach/" target="_blank">beach</a> turned into tragedy when an Indian teenager drowned after strong currents swept him out to sea. Ahmed Mafaz, 15, drowned off Al Mamzar beach on Friday night while playing with his elder sister Fatima, his family said on Sunday. The family said they were "eternally grateful" to a stranger who waded into the water to rescue Fatima, 21, when she called out for help. “We are all heartbroken, my aunt and cousin can’t stop crying, everyone is terribly sad,” Ahmed’s cousin Zefina told <i>The National</i> from the family home in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/deira/" target="_blank">Deira</a>. “The family was out at the beach on Friday night. My cousins Ahmed and Fatima were playing with a ball in the sea. They were not very deep and both are good swimmers. But suddenly he got carried away, the waves pulled him out. Fatima managed to call out for help and she was rescued.” Ashraf AP Chengala, Ahmed’s father, told relatives he wishes he had been able to thank the person who rescued his daughter. “We don’t know the man’s name or where he is from,” Zefina said. “My uncle said when the man pulled out Fatima, he said, ‘I’m sorry, I could only save one.’ We are eternally grateful to him.” She described her cousin, the third of four siblings, as a polite boy. The Year 10 pupil at New Indian Model School also loved playing football. “Ahmed enjoyed playing football with his friends and that day too he had plans to go out with them,” Zefina said. “But the family asked him to join them so they could all have an outing together at the beach and then this happened. We are all in shock.” Police in the UAE often warn residents not to venture out in to the sea in low-light conditions and when the sea is rough. Search teams found Ahmed’s body on Saturday evening and he will be buried after legal formalities are completed. Ibrahim Berike, a social worker and volunteer with Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre, said rescue teams had searched for Ahmed since Friday night and found his body on Saturday evening. “Ahmed will be buried after paperwork is completed,” he said. “The family needs time to process this tragedy. It was meant to be a fun family outing. “They really want to thank the person who went into the water and managed to save Ahmed’s sister. The man responded immediately when he heard her shout for help.” The family is from Kasaragod district in India’s southern Kerala state. Ahmed, along with his siblings and mother, moved to Dubai a few years ago to be with their father who runs a garment business.