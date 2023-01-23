Man drowns in Sharjah while trying to rescue his wife

Sharjah Police have found the body of a man who drowned on Sunday at Al Mamzar Beach.

The man, aged 24, could not be resuscitated but his wife was saved by rescue teams and members of the public who ran to help.

Sharjah Police and marine rescue teams recovered the man's body, the police said in a statement.

They said the force's command centre received an emergency call from an Arab man who saw the man drowning.

The police “tried to resuscitate the man but he died while trying to rescue his wife.”

A woman who lives in the nearby Al Sondos tower told a private Facebook group on Sunday that she saw a number of police, rescue and ambulance vehicles in the area.

The police have launched an investigation and have advised the public not to swim in unstable weather.

“People should follow precautionary measures and swim in designated areas. The public shouldn’t swim at night and stay away from currents as there are signboards warning of such areas,” Sharjah Police said.

In April last year, Sharjah Municipality installed seven new cabins on Al Khan and Al Mamzar beaches for lifeguards to try to ensure the safety of swimmers and beachgoers.