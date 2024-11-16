Dubai Police arrest Brazilian man accused of match-fixing in home country

Dubai Police arrested a Brazilian who was being sought by an Interpol Red Notice for allegedly orchestrating fraud in his home country by manipulating football match results. His alleged activities are believed by Brazilian authorities to have facilitated illegal financial gains via global sports betting platforms. William Pereira Rugato, 34, was arrested on his arrival in the UAE from a European country, Dubai Police said on Saturday. "Colonel Tariq Sultan Hilal Al Suwaidi, Director of the Wanted Persons Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, indicated that the arrest of the internationally wanted suspect reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to fostering collaboration and co-ordination with law enforcement agencies worldwide to combat transnational organised crime in all its forms," Dubai Police said. The force has made a number of arrests acting on Interpol Red Notices, most recently including the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/10/13/kinahan-sean-mcgovern-arrest-dubai/" target="_blank">detention of Irish fugitive Sean McGovern</a> last month.