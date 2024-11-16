Adnoc building lights up in solidarity with Palestinian independence

In a gesture of solidarity, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/11/11/adnoc-gas-raises-capex-to-15-billion-on-uae-gas-demand-growth/" target="_blank">Adnoc</a>) illuminated its headquarters in the colours of the Palestinian flag to mark the anniversary of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2024/05/23/palestine-statehood-recognition-israel-gaza/" target="_blank">Palestinian</a> Declaration of Independence. The display on Friday, shared on social media by the Abu Dhabi Media Office, reflects the UAE’s recognition of the significant moment in Palestinian history. “The Adnoc building lights up in the colours of the Palestinian flag in celebration of the declaration of the State of the Palestine,” the media office tweeted, with a picture of the illuminated building. The declaration of independence, proclaimed by Yasser Arafat in 1988 during a meeting of the Palestinian National Council in Algiers, remains a defining moment for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/11/11/trump-will-favour-two-state-solution-says-former-israeli-prime-minister/" target="_blank">Palestinian aspirations for statehood.</a> It declared Palestine as an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital and received recognition from more than 100 countries at the time. The UAE has consistently expressed its support for the Palestinian cause through diplomatic and humanitarian efforts, advocating for a two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state. The symbolic gesture by Adnoc comes amid Israel's war in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/11/criminal-and-unacceptable-gargash-blames-extremists-on-both-sides-for-war-in-gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza </a>that has claimed more than 43,700 lives, and concern about the future of the Palestinian territories.