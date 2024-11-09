The rare photograph will be on display in Sharjah until Sunday, November 17. Photo: Inlibris
The rare photograph will be on display in Sharjah until Sunday, November 17. Photo: Inlibris

News

UAE

Rare photo of UAE from 1903 on display for the first time at Sharjah International Book Fair

Labelled Sheik of Sharjah and Staff, it was taken during an official visit by Lord Curzon, Viceroy of India

Salam Al Amir
Salam Al Amir

November 09, 2024

The UAE Today

The latest news and analysis from the Emirates

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The UAE Today