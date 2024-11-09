Rare photo of UAE from 1903 on display for the first time at Sharjah International Book Fair

An image dating back to 1903 could be the first <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/02/02/new-archive-treasure-trove-to-map-the-history-of-the-uae/" target="_blank">photograph</a> of a sheikh in what is now <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> territory. On display at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2024/11/07/sharjah-international-book-fair-2024/" target="_blank">Sharjah International Book Fair</a> until November 17, it shows two unidentified sheikhs from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2021/11/15/how-the-uae-was-formed-meetings-in-the-desert-led-to-new-union/" target="_blank">Trucial States</a> – the precursor to the UAE – with their dignitaries, and offers a unique glimpse into the region’s past. Labelled <i>Sheik of Sharjah and Staff, </i>it<i> </i>was taken during an official visit by Lord Curzon, Viceroy of India, to the Gulf in November 1903. It documents a durbar – a formal meeting hosted by Lord Curzon with rulers from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sharjah/" target="_blank">Sharjah</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ajman/" target="_blank">Ajman</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/umm-al-quwain" target="_blank">Umm Al Quwain</a> aboard the HMS Argonaut near Sharjah. The photograph was part of an album compiled by Captain Charles Courtenay Bell of the Royal Navy, containing 91 images from his service in locations such as Sharjah, Muscat, Hong Kong and Mumbai. Other highlights of Captain Bell's collection include scenes of Muscat pearl divers and rare panoramic views. A similar image exists in the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, London. Another in the British Library, from the same durbar, shows the rulers from behind and obscures their faces. “This image, part of Captain Bell’s private album, is probably the oldest recognisable portrait of a Trucial States sheikh,” said Hugo Wetscherek, owner of rare bookseller Inlibris. “The album’s authenticity has been confirmed by the Ruler of Sharjah and by the Sharjah Book Authority.” Another image on display comes from an unnamed British midshipman’s album dated 1931-1932 and features Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum bin Hasher Al Maktoum and Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Hasher Al Maktoum, both of Dubai. The photos, acquired from the families of the original owners, provide visitors with a rare glimpse into the country's history. The collection includes rare artefacts from as early as the 15th century. Among the highlights is a 17th century manuscript of <i>The Arabian Nights,</i> one of only 100 early copies of the famous Middle Eastern collection. “While the printed edition captures a more standardised version of <i>The Arabian Nights</i>, the manuscript represents an early and unique variation, showcasing how the tales were passed down and modified over generations.” Mr Wetscherek also shed light on the intricacies of the antiquarian book trade and how acquiring such pieces is as complex as it is costly. “In Europe as well as in the Middle East, there are complex regulations for handling artefacts to ensure they are legally and ethically traded,” he said. The company has a team of experts and academics who meticulously catalogue and describe every item, with each having an export licence, meaning they are registered with European authorities. “Bringing these items to Sharjah required an investment of approximately €120,000 (Dh480,000), primarily in insurance,” Mr Wetscherek said.