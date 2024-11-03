Dubai hotel remains closed after fatal fire

A <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/02/dubai-two-dead-fire-naif/" target="_blank">Dubai hotel</a> in which two people died after a fire on Friday evening remained closed on Sunday, with police still present in the cordoned-off area. Windows on both higher and lower floors of the Hyatt Place Dubai Baniyas Square in Deira were shattered due to the force of the blaze. Dubai Media Office said on Saturday that the deaths were due to smoke inhalation. No further details have been released about the victims or the cause of the fire. Witnesses said the fire started on the top floor of the hotel before being contained by fire crews. “I was closing up the store when the fire happened, and I saw a lot of smoke from the fire,” a worker from a shop that sells lifestyle products told <i>The National</i> on Sunday. “The guests of the hotel were evacuating the building.” Baniyas Square, typically a bustling neighbourhood filled with shoppers and tourists, had taken on a more sombre atmosphere in the wake of the fire. The district is home to numerous hotels catering to tourists drawn to the charm of "old Dubai". "It is sad two people have died. It's good that the civil defence contained the situation or else it could have been worse," another shopkeeper said, who also sells lifestyle and beauty products. Dubai Civil Defence arrived at the site of the incident within six minutes and evacuated the area before tackling the blaze, Dubai Media Office said. Authorities extended their condolences to the families of the deceased. Hyatt was contacted for a statement by <i>The National. </i>The hotel group said it had passed on the inquiry to Dubai authorities in light of investigations into the incident being ongoing.