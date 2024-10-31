UAE's visa amnesty centres braced for busy final day

Immigration centres across the country are braced for the final day of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/28/uae-visa-amnesty-all-you-need-to-know-about-how-and-where-to-apply/" target="_blank">UAE visa amnesty</a>, with a high turnout of overstayers expected to arrive before the 8pm deadline in a bid to settle their status. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai's</a> Al Awir Centre, one of many awaiting a high volume of people on Thursday, will open its doors at 8am. As elsewhere in the country, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs has ramped up resources to ensure efficient processing and support for amnesty seekers. One example of this is the stationing of bilingual volunteers who can translate for amnesty seekers struggling with language barriers. "Overstayers should take the chance and resolve their problems," Lt Col Salem bin Ali, director of the customer happiness department at the authority, told <i>The National.</i> “Many people waited until the last days of the amnesty in the hope of getting a job opportunity to stay in the UAE. We have a special plan to handle the large number of applicants and our officers are running the procedures smoothly." The centre in Al Awir has two separate tents, for men and women. It can accommodate more than 2,000 people and has 26 counters for taking fingerprints. Dubai Police will provide patrols outside Al Awir to organise traffic and assist in ensuring a smooth operation, something Lt Col bin Ali thanked the authority for. “We have wheelchairs for disabled people and police patrols for smooth traffic," he said. "There was outstanding support in the last two months from Dubai Ambulance, Dubai Health Authority and Dubai Civil Defence who provided their teams for any emergencies." Earlier this month, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) said there would be no extension of the amnesty unlike in 2018 when the three-month initiative was extended by several weeks. The amnesty does not support those who remain in the country illegally beyond this grace period. The financial penalty has been standardised at Dh50 ($13.6) a day for tourists or residents who overstay their visas, following updates by the ICP in October 2022. Residency visa holders are given six months to leave the country or change their status by finding a job once their visa expires or is cancelled. The amnesty will support those who remain in the country illegally beyond this existing six-month grace period. There are locations throughout the Emirates where an application for amnesty can be processed. In Abu Dhabi, people can apply at ICP centres in Al Dhafra, Sweihan, Al Maqam and Al Shahamah and private typing centres that are recognised by the ICP. Typing centres typically perform administrative services, including application submissions. In Dubai, amnesty services will be provided at its Amer service centres, and the centre for immigration violators in Al Awir. Amnesty applications can be made at ICP centres throughout the rest of the Emirates. Such amnesties provide a reprieve for those without valid documentation who could be reluctant to come forward due to concerns about possible fines or jail sentences. This allows the government to ensure people are living in the Emirates legally, an important consideration against the backdrop of a population boom. It is also a chance for many to grasp the chance of a new start – whether in the UAE or back in their home country. Most residents living or working in the UAE would usually have a two or three-year visa.