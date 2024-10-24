Sheikh Mohammed hails Dubai's Al Ebdaa Model School as role model after Arab Reading Challenge win

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/23/sheikh-mohammed-approves-dh10-billion-for-dubai-exhibition-centre-at-expo-city/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has praised staff at Al Ebdaa Model School in Al Twar after it won the Best School title at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/23/palestinian-student-dedicates-arab-reading-challenge-win-to-children-of-gaza/" target="_blank">Arab Reading Challenge</a>. Sheikh Mohammed met staff and pupils during a tour of the government school on Thursday. The Dubai institution competed with 229,000 schools from 50 countries to win the title and take home a Dh1 million ($272,000) cash prize at the eighth Arab Reading Challenge. In a post on his official social media, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted how the “school team worked through 48 projects to promote reading among students”. “In one year, students completed reading 25,000 books. Most students completed 50 books during the academic year,” he added. “This is what we want in all our schools. We want to create well-read, cultured students, capable of continuous learning and constant reading; a generation capable of keeping up with the world culturally and cognitively, and capable of creating a better future for all.” Sheikh Mohammed thanked “school principal Laila Al Mannai, reading supervisor Amna Al Shehhi and the distinguished school staff” for their achievements. Launched in 2015 by Sheikh Mohammed, the Arab Reading Challenge aims to encourage young people to read at least 50 books a year. Abu Talha Al Ansari Secondary School from Saudi Arabia won second place with a cash prize of Dh500,000, while the Awarta Secondary School for Girls from Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, came third with Dh300,000 in rewards. Schools were judged for setting high records for reading and summarising 50 books by each participating pupil and for implementing various initiatives and community activities to encourage participation. Speaking to the participants at the awards ceremony on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed praised their “continued passion for knowledge” adding that it “is a continuation of [their] passion for life and the future”. During the ceremony, an Arab reading digital platform was launched to offer access to thousands of Arabic books and promote a culture of reading among Arab young people. In May, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-abdullah-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed</a>, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said there was an urgent need to foster <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/05/03/arabic-word-of-the-week-matar/" target="_blank">Arabic language</a> skills in young students, state news agency Wam reported. During an online meeting of the Education and Human Resources Council, of which he is the chairman, Sheikh Abdullah said there was a need to “redouble efforts to significantly improve student academic achievement and enhance the effectiveness of teaching staff”.