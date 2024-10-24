Sheikh Mohammed visits pupils at Al Ebdaa Model School after their win in the Arab Reading Challenge. Photo: X / Sheikh Mohammed
Sheikh Mohammed hails Dubai's Al Ebdaa Model School as role model after Arab Reading Challenge win

Pupils read 25,000 books in one year at the winning school, which took home a Dh1 million cash prize

The National

October 24, 2024