Sheikh Hamdan unveils training scheme for 5,000 Emiratis in future technology

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/14/sheikh-hamdan-announces-new-dubai-quality-of-life-strategy/" target="_blank">Dubai </a>on Tuesday unveiled a plan to train 5,000 UAE citizens in future technology over the next five years and boost <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/09/21/emiratisation-drive-boosts-private-sector-workforce-by-53000-in-two-years/" target="_blank">Emiratisation</a> targets in the private sector. The announcement by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/27/sheikh-hamdan-meets-president-of-uzbekistan-on-official-visit/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, comes after a meeting of the Higher Committee for Future Technology Development and Digital Economy. Sheikh Hamdan said the training would prepare Emiratis to work in tech in the private sector. "This initiative is part of a package of projects designed to foster start-up growth, support national talent, and drive innovation and entrepreneurship," he said on his official social media handle. "Dubai is a city that doesn't just compete globally – it creates its own future by nurturing national talent and offering an environment that encourages creativity and leadership." The move is in line with the vision of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, "to build a strong, sustainable digital economy for our future generations, positioning Dubai at the forefront of the world’s cities". Sheikh Mohammed in May said the number of Emiratis working in the private sector had exceeded 100,000 for the first time. Sheikh Hamdan has been working to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across various sectors, and said keeping pace with technological trends was key to the success of governments and societies. Prompt engineering involves creating precise instructions for AI systems to achieve desired outcomes in various tasks, from generating creative content to solving complex challenges. In May, Sheikh Hamdan announced a scheme to train one million people in AI-prompt engineering over the next three years. The project was unveiled in line with the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence, which aims to accelerate the adoption of AI applications. Training courses will be provided with those taking part also being featured in competitions to showcase their skills. “We are experiencing a tremendous acceleration in technological progress, which requires new skills in labour markets," said Sheikh Hamdan at the time. "Coding was formerly in demand but today prompt engineering has become one of the most promising skills. "We want to be the most future-ready city and to continue preparing for the AI era by developing expertise and skills that support global technological transformation, placing Dubai at the forefront of innovation.” In June, Sheikh Hamdan approved the next phase of the Dubai Future Solutions project, aimed at supporting and nurturing talent to help transform the emirate into a centre of global innovation. The UAE has embarked on a major push in recent years to encourage more <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/04/uae-approves-dh64bn-budget-to-boost-emiratisation-this-year/" target="_blank">Emiratis to join the private sector</a>, which remains a driving force behind the nation's economic development. The Nafis programme was introduced in September 2021 with a mission to ensure 10 per cent of all skilled jobs in private companies are taken up by UAE citizens by the end of 2026. Businesses with 50 or more employees were mandated to ensure at least 5 per cent of skilled roles were filled by Emiratis by June 30, with fines imposed from July 1 for those that failed to do so.