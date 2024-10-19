Air India Express flight from Dubai to Jaipur target of e-mail bomb hoax

An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Jaipur, with 189 passengers on board, was affected on Saturday after a bomb threat was received by email, adding to a long list of hoax calls to Indian airlines over the past week.

The flight landed safely at 1.20am local time, when Indian security forces conducted a check on the aircraft

“Nothing suspicious was found,” Jaipur Airport Police Station House Officer Sandeep Basera told the news agency ANI.

A flight from Jaipur to Dubai was also delayed, leaving at 7.45am on Saturday instead of the scheduled 6.10am.

The National has asked Air India for a statement.

Two other flights received bomb threats in less than 24 hours. A London-bound Vistara flight from Delhi (UK17) was diverted to Frankfurt, Germany, while an Akasa Air flight (QP 1366) from Bengaluru to Mumbai was also the subject of a bomb threat.

A representative of Vistara said flight UK17 from Delhi to London on October 18 was diverted to Frankfurt “as a precautionary measure”.

Since Monday, at least 40 flights have been threatened, all of which were hoaxes. It has prompted the Indian civil aviation ministry to review penalties to tackle such incidents, including a no-fly ban for five-years.

Authorities have reportedly blocked or suspended approximately 10 social media accounts suspected of being channels for such threats.

