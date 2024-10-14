An IndiGo aircraft, left, and an Air India aircraft on the tarmac at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, on October 10. Bloomberg
An IndiGo aircraft, left, and an Air India aircraft on the tarmac at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, on October 10. Bloomberg

News

Asia

Air India and IndiGo flights grounded after bomb threats in India

The planes were en route from Mumbai to Jeddah, Muscat and New York

Taniya Dutta
Taniya Dutta

October 14, 2024

Three international flights to the US and the Middle East from India were diverted or grounded on Monday after Mumbai International Airport received bomb threats.

An Air India flight carrying 239 passengers from Mumbai to New York was diverted to the capital, New Delhi, the airline said. Two IndiGo flights were the subjects of similar threats. The aircraft were taken to an isolated area for security checks, IndiGo airlines said.

Flight AI 119 from Mumbai to John F Kennedy International Airport made an emergency landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport, where all passengers and 19 crew members were safe.

The aircraft was parked at an isolated runway where security agencies, including a bomb squad, carried out checks. The passengers were moved to hotels and the flight was rescheduled for October 15, an Air India representative told The National.

The Mumbai airport had received a message on X regarding a bomb threat.

One of the IndiGo flights was bound to Muscat in Oman and the other to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

“As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay and following the standard operating procedure, mandatory security checks were conducted,” IndiGo said.

Air India Express is run by a fully owned division of Air India, which conglomerate Tata Group purchased from the government in 2022.

The incidents come days after an Air India Express plane bound for Sharjah was forced to make an emergency landing after a hydraulic failure was reported following take-off.

The flight, from Trichy in Tamil Nadu state to the Emirates, had 141 people on board. It returned safely to its airport of departure at 8.15pm local time (6.45pm UAE) after a full emergency was declared about two hours earlier.

SPECS%3A%20Polestar%203
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELong-range%20dual%20motor%20with%20400V%20battery%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E360kW%20%2F%20483bhp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E840Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20touring%20range%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20628km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E0-100km%2Fh%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.7sec%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETop%20speed%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20210kph%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh360%2C000%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeptember%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The specs

Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol

Power: 154bhp

Torque: 250Nm

Transmission: 7-speed automatic with 8-speed sports option 

Price: From Dh79,600

On sale: Now

The specs
 
Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo
Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm
Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed auto
Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km
On sale: December
Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)
Jigra
Director: Vasan Bala
Starring: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Harsh Singh
Rated: 3.5/5
COMPANY PROFILE
Name: Airev
Started: September 2023
Founder: Muhammad Khalid
Based: Abu Dhabi
Sector: Generative AI
Initial investment: Undisclosed
Investment stage: Series A
Investors: Core42
Current number of staff: 47
 
COMPANY PROFILE
Name: ARDH Collective
Based: Dubai
Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi
Sector: Sustainability
Total funding: Self funded
Number of employees: 4
Joker: Folie a Deux

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson

Director: Todd Phillips 

Rating: 2/5

Company%20Profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cargoz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Premlal%20Pullisserry%20and%20Lijo%20Antony%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
SPECS

Engine: 4-litre V8 twin-turbo
Power: 630hp
Torque: 850Nm
Transmission: 8-speed Tiptronic automatic
Price: From Dh599,000
On sale: Now

Updated: October 14, 2024, 9:14 AM