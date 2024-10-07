UAE weather: Safety alert in Abu Dhabi with rain and thunder expected across country this week

A weather alert has been issued as the UAE braces for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/30/uae-weather-dubai-hit-by-heavy-rain-hail-and-thunder/" target="_blank">heavy rain</a>, thunder and lightning in the first half of the week. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/30/uae-to-set-up-early-warning-platform-for-all-to-monitor-weather/" target="_blank">National Centre of Meteorology</a> said the unstable conditions were likely to affect some parts of the country until Wednesday. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Media Office called on the public to exercise caution during spells of wet weather in the next three days. It said light to moderate rainfall was expected in the capital, particularly in internal areas, from Monday to Wednesday, in a notice shared on social media. It said heavy rainfall could be in prospect in Al Ain during the same period, accompanied by strong winds. Light to moderate rainfall and strong winds are projected for the large desert area of Al Dhafra. The media office asked people to “adhere to modified speed limits, avoid valleys, carry first aid kits and prepare alternative light sources” in anticipation of hazardous conditions. The weather centre said there was a chance of rain, ranging from light to heavy, in eastern, southern and northern areas until Wednesday, as well as thunder and lightning. Strong winds sweeping the Emirates could cause dusty conditions and reduce visibility. The NCM's online weather map shows conditions are expected to remain dry in Dubai. Despite the wet weather on its way, temperatures will remain high in the UAE this week. The temperature is set to reach 39°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Monday and Tuesday before dropping slightly on Wednesday.