UAE to set up ‘early warning platform for all’ to monitor weather

The UAE has set up an ‘Early Warning System for All’ portal to monitor severe weather and issue timely alerts to enhance public safety within the country and abroad.

A partnership between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Centre of Meteorology was signed on Friday to share crucial data to identify potential risks and map out response plans.

It will "allow for a seamless exchange of information and data, ensuring rapid and effective responses during emergencies", state news agency Wam reported.

The move also underscores the UAE’s commitment to improve crisis management and disaster response with advanced tech and accurate data analysis.

It comes after the UAE was hit by an unprecedented storm in April that saw the highest single day of rainfall in 75 years. Three people died, while many were left counting the cost of damage to homes and businesses.

It led the government to approve a Dh2 billion ($540 million) aid package to support Emiratis affected by the country's worst storms on record.

During a Cabinet meeting in April, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said the funds would be used to address damage caused by the storm.

