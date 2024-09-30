UAE Weather: Dubai hit by heavy rain, hail and thunder

Police have urged motorists in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a> to drive safely as rain fell across the emirate on Monday afternoon. Amber and yellow alerts were issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) calling for people to be aware of hazardous <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/05/uae-weather-cloudy-week-ahead-with-cooler-temperatures-and-chance-of-rain/" target="_blank">weather</a> and to follow safety advice issued by the authorities. Heavy rain was reported in the Emirates Road, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/living-in-dubai-s-arabian-ranches-1.1115391" target="_blank">Arabian Ranches</a>, Al Twar and Mohamed bin Zayed Road areas of the city. "Due to the current rainfall, we urge all road users in Dubai to drive cautiously and stay up to date with the latest weather conditions from official sources," Dubai Police wrote on social media platform X. The alert from the NCM will remain in place until 9pm on Monday. Thunder could also be heard in parts of Dubai. There was also moderate rain reported in Al Ain and Sharjah. Dubai was hit by severe flooding earlier this year, in April, with the NCM saying the volume of rain was the highest since official records began in 1949. Spells of rain in September are not uncommon in the Emirates as the summer season gives way to cooler conditions in the autumn and winter period. The NCM, in its latest five-day weather bulletin, said more unsettled conditions were in prospect this week. The weather centre forecasts possible rainfall on Tuesday in eastern and southern areas of the country. Fog is expected to form over some internal and coastal areas on both Thursday and Friday.