Abu Dhabi Corniche in February, 2004, showing the Volcano Fountain on right. The Corniche expansion works have begun and, by October, the fountain would be removed. Photo: Beno Saradzic / benosaradzic.com

Why Abu Dhabi's lost 'volcano' is burnt into the memory 20 years on

The beloved Volcano Fountain has built a lasting legacy, even as the emirate rapidly evolves

John Dennehy
October 06, 2024