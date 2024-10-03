Personal private assistants are separate from executive assistants, who usually only operate in the corporate world. Unsplash
Personal private assistants are separate from executive assistants, who usually only operate in the corporate world. Unsplash

News

UAE

UAE's private assistants earning up to Dh75,000 a month due to high demand

The more senior chiefs of staff and so-called ‘lifestyle managers’ have great earning potential in the market

Katy Gillett

October 03, 2024