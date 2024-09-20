Dubai fuel tanker fire brought under control

A fuel tanker fire in Dubai's Satwa district created massive plumes of smoke visible across the city on Friday evening. Many residents took to social media to share dramatic images of the smoke billowing across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/19/police-helicopter-lands-on-dubais-sheikh-zayed-road-to-carry-out-rescue/" target="_blank">Sheikh Zayed Road</a>. Dubai Civil Defence said it was caused by a lorry catching fire. “Firefighters from Al Ittihad station arrived at the scene at 5.31pm within five minutes of receiving the call,” said a spokesperson for the civil defence. “The fire was in a fuel tanker and the teams had it under control by 5.54pm.” There were no injuries in the incident, confirmed the spokesperson, and an investigation will take place into the cause of the fire.