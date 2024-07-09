Fire breaks out in Dubai's Business Bay

A fire that broke out at a construction site in Dubai on Tuesday morning has been contained.

A Dubai Civil Defence representative said a report of a "minor blaze" in Business Bay was received at 10.02am.

Within four minutes, a team from Zabeel fire station reached the scene and was joined by firefighters from Al Quoz station.

The fire was brought under control at 10.11am.

No one was injured in the incident, the representative confirmed, and the cause has yet to be established.

“The site will be handed over to the concerned authority after the cooling operation has been completed,” they added.

The incident comes only days after emergency crews contained a fire in a building after a gas cylinder explosion in Abu Dhabi's Hamdan Street.

Several fires broke out last month, with two in Dubai – the first at Barasti beach bar and the other at a building under construction in Jebel Ali.

A large fire at a 12-storey residential tower was reported in Sharjah, while two children were killed and one wounded in a house fire in Fujairah.

David Campbell, from Dubai Civil Defence’s Emirates Safety Lab, previously told The National of the need for more community education and awareness programmes about home fire risks and mitigation strategies.

He said measures had reduced the number of blazes in the Emirates but "there is always room for improvement to ensure the majority of the community is aware of fire safety in homes”.

Since the start of the year, fire detectors have become mandatory for all homeowners in the UAE under the Hassantuk programme.

“We urge homeowners to register in the Hassantuk programme and install fire detectors to protect their homes. Homeowners have until January 1 to comply with the Cabinet order,” the Ministry of Interior told The National.

The order applies only to villas, as apartment complexes have the required fire-detection systems in place. The law also refers only to owners of villas, meaning landlords would need to arrange installation and subscribe to Hassantuk for each villa they rent out.