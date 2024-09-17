Sheikh Mohammed reviews plans to transform Dubai South which includes 2,500 seater opera house

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/09/sheikh-mohammed-announces-plans-for-national-university-of-dubai/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has reviewed plans for a new cultural district project in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai-south/" target="_blank">Dubai South</a>. The scheme includes a 2,500 seater opera house, art exhibition halls with capacity for 2,000 people, a 400 seat theatre and a performing arts academy. Sheikh Mohammed received a briefing from Mirwais Azizi, founder and chairman of Azizi Developments, on the key components of the project which seeks to strengthen Dubai's position as a global cultural hub, state news agency Wam reported. “It will provide an ideal environment for artists and entrepreneurs to showcase work, develop skills, and transform ideas into successful businesses,” said Mr Azizi. “This project embodies Dubai's rich cultural tapestry and its understanding of culture's vital role in fostering vibrant communities, economic prosperity, and social stability.” The Dubai South area of the city received a significant boost earlier this year when plans were announced for a new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/04/28/dubai-constructing-new-35bn-passenger-terminal-at-al-maktoum-airport/" target="_blank">Dh128 billion ($34.8 billion) terminal</a> at Al Maktoum International Airport. Experts at the time said the entire make-up of the city could be transformed when the plans for the airport come to fruition.