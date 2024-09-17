Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, receives a tour of the proposed plans to transform Dubai South into a cultural hub. Photo: WAM
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, receives a tour of the proposed plans to transform Dubai South into a cultural hub. Photo: WAM

News

UAE

Sheikh Mohammed reviews plans to transform Dubai South which includes 2,500 seater opera house

Art exhibition halls, theatre and arts academy are also part of the project

The National

September 17, 2024