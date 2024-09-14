Applicants are being advised that the visa amnesty centre in Al Awir will reopen on Monday morning. Pawan Singh / The National
Visa amnesty work in Dubai pauses on September 15

Services will not be available during the public holiday and resume on Monday

The National

September 14, 2024