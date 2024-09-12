President Sheikh Mohamed meets Chinese Premier in Abu Dhabi

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/29/president-sheikh-mohamed-arrives-in-china-for-state-visit/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> on Thursday held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Abu Dhabi, aiming to boost ties. The two leaders explored efforts to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership in place between their nations since 2018. Sheikh Mohamed stressed the importance of building on a 40-year alliance to support the development of the countries. “I was pleased to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Abu Dhabi today to discuss joint efforts to further enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between our countries,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on social media. “The UAE is committed to building upon 40 years of deep-rooted co-operation with China to achieve enduring growth, development, and prosperity for our peoples.” Sheikh Mohamed shared the social media message in Chinese, in a show of respect and friendship for one of the UAE's key partners on the global stage. Mr Li is on an official visit to the UAE, and also held talks with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/03/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-discusses-trade-opportunities-with-senior-chinese-official/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Watan. An official reception for the Chinese delegation was held at the same location, during which the national anthem of China was played. Sheikh Mohammed expressed hope that the visit will further strengthen relations between the two nations. In May, Sheikh Mohamed met Chinese President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/xi-jinping/" target="_blank">Xi Jinping</a> in Beijing during a two-day state visit. Sheikh Mohamed thanked Mr Xi for the warm reception received in China, and noted that relations between the countries go back further than the start of formal diplomatic relations in 1984, because China recognised the UAE’s nationhood days after its establishment in 1971. Sheikh Mohamed also reflected on a visit by UAE's Founding Father, the late <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-zayed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan,</a> to China in 1990. Images from the trip showed Sheikh Zayed visiting the Great Wall of China and the Forbidden City in Beijing.