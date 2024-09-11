Andrew Leitch, head of archives at the UK Hydrographic Office, has visited the UAE to help launch an exhibition of printed charts and hand-rendered surveys on Abu Dhabi. All photos: Pawan Singh / The National

Centuries-old charts reveal remarkable origin story of 'Abu-Thabi'

Al Ain exhibition displays sea, shores and land in country between 1761 and 2014

John Dennehy
John Dennehy

September 11, 2024