Sheikh Khaled meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Monday held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of his official visit.

The two men explored efforts to bolster long-standing ties during a reception held at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations within the framework of a strategic partnership in place between the countries and ways to support co-operation in a number of fields.

Sheikh Khaled conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed to Mr Modi, who offered similar sentiments in return.

Talks also touched on the historic bonds of friendship which exist between the countries across all key sectors.

Mr Modi visited the UAE in February and inaugurated the Baps Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The countries also signed a pact to expand bilateral investment co-operation in digital infrastructure.

In January, President Sheikh Mohamed visited India and met Mr Modi while attending the Vibrant Gujarat business summit.

Deals agreed at meeting

Several strategic agreements were announced within the meeting as part of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which came into effect in February 2022.

They include Adnoc entering into a 15-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) agreement with IndianOil, a government-owned oil and gas company.

Adnoc has also signed a strategic framework agreement with Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited to extend its existing oil storage agreement and support India’s energy security.

ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, will work with the Government of Gujarat to develop a major food and agriculture park featuring state-of-the-art technologies in India.

Meanwhile, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation has partnered with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India to provide a formal framework to share knowledge and exchange expertise across all areas of nuclear energy development.

