Storm Asna set to weaken to tropical depression on Sunday, says UAE forecaster

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> is monitoring a powerful tropical storm moving west in the Arabian Sea. The National Centre of Meteorology said the storm, called Asna, is set to approach the coast of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/oman" target="_blank">Oman</a> by Sunday, when it is expected to weaken. Authorities forecast an “indirect effect” on the UAE but said rain, clouds and potential minor seawater surges on parts of the east coast during high tides on Sunday and Monday can be expected. Asna is moving at approximately 7kph west across the Arabian Sea, with wind speeds of 70kph to 80kph accompanied by clouds, heavy rain, thunder and lightning. “We expect the storm to move gradually closer to the coast of Oman on Sunday,” a forecaster from the NCM told <i>The National</i>. “And [it] will weaken to a tropical depression by tomorrow afternoon.” For the UAE, the forecaster said: “There will be some cloud cover and we can expect some rain in the east and south.” The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said it had met to discuss the situation. “The initial data and readings indicate that the expected impact on the country will be indirect, with anticipated rough seas and some seawater reaching certain coastal areas, without any signs that might affect other areas of the country,” the authority said on social media on Saturday, adding further guidelines would be provided. “Rumours should not be propagated, and individuals should rely on official sources for accurate information, guidance and updates within the country.” The tropical storm prompted authorities to shut schools in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, and weather forecasters warned fishermen not to venture out to sea, the Associated Press reported on Friday. The UAE has previously been affected by powerful storms from the Arabian Sea. In 2018, Cyclone Mekunu was the strongest cyclone to ever hit southern Oman and neighbouring Yemen, causing major damage. Residents were killed, fishing boats destroyed and large areas affected. Cyclone Kyarr in 2019 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/cyclone-kyarr-emirati-towns-set-for-relief-as-storm-heads-for-southern-oman-1.930837" target="_blank">brought heavy rain</a> and strong winds to the east coast, forcing hotel and school closures, and flooding. More recently, Cycloon Shaheen in 2021 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2021/10/03/cyclone-shaheens-path-map-updates-as-storm-approaches-uae/" target="_blank">weakened significantly</a> on its approach to the country after leaving Oman, with the UAE only experiencing clouds and some rain. The UAE is stepping up efforts to bolster crisis management and disaster response. An <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/30/uae-to-set-up-early-warning-platform-for-all-to-monitor-weather/" target="_blank">Early Warning System for All</a> portal has been set up to monitor severe weather and issue safety alerts, it was announced on Friday. The partnership was signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and NCM. It follows an unprecedented storm in April that resulted in the UAE's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/16/dubai-airport-flooded/" target="_blank">highest single day of rainfall in 75 years</a>.