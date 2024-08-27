Emirati teenager wins international gold for designing robot that acts as family doctor

A teenage <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emirati/" target="_blank">Emirati</a> has won an international award for building <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/26/dubai-sustainable-city-latest-to-launch-delivery-robot-programme/" target="_blank">a robot</a> that serves as a first line of defence in health care. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/05/29/emirati-school-pupil-scoops-international-awards-for-robot-design-that-helps-elderly/" target="_blank">Ali Al Loughani</a> won the gold award at the 2024 Silicon Valley International Invention Festival in California. The 13-year-old took the highest honour for his Doctor Robot project that monitors <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/pioneering-uae-research-monitors-vital-signs-by-radar-1.1002005" target="_blank">vital signs</a> such as heart rate, blood pressure, and temperature, transmitting the data to a secure cloud accessible to doctors through a website Ali also developed. However, he is not resting on his laurels and has international events in his sights. His aim now is to compete in the International Science and Engineering Fair (Isef) next year, one of the most prestigious global competitions for school pupils. “I’m thrilled to have won this award in Silicon Valley, but my ultimate goal is to compete in Isef 2025,” said Ali. “I will be participating with two new projects, in addition to my Doctor Robot.” A member of Sharjah’s Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Science and Technology and a pupil at Al Kamal American International School in Sharjah, Ali’s journey into the world of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/innovation-will-drive-change-through-the-gcc-1.1209886" target="_blank">innovation</a> began at an early age. Doctor Robot is a device that relies on the Internet of Things (IoT) to provide medical consultations and continuous patient monitoring. The IoT is a network of devices that connect and exchange data with other IoT devices and the cloud. Inspired by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health-authority-to-adopt-new-technologies-to-deliver-a-doctor-for-every-citizen-1.909958" target="_blank">UAE’s national initiative A Doctor for Every Citizen,</a> Ali developed the concept into A Doctor for Every Family.” But his ambitions do not stop there. “I’m 80 per cent through upgrading the robot to administer IV injections and provide oxygen,” he said. “We’re just waiting for approval from the Ministry of Health.” Ali’s new projects for Isef include The Ship and the Sustainability and Electric Charging Station. The Ship, an AI-driven invention, detects boats and ships that litter in the ocean, checks the density and cleanliness of seawater, and uses a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) to detect hazards, helping ships avoid collisions. The Sustainability and Electric Charging Station project focuses on utilising renewable energy sources to charge all types of electric vehicles. “I'm actually travelling to Indonesia tomorrow to participate in a competition under the Indonesian Invention and Innovation Promotion Association, with these two inventions,” Ali said. Ali’s achievements are the culmination of years of nurturing and support from his family. His mother, Sheikha Al Naqabi, recalls Ali’s early signs of creativity. “He would dismantle his toys and rebuild them, and even assist his father in fixing broken household items,” she said. Recognising his potential, Ali’s family enrolled him in science camps across the UAE, including those organised by Adnoc, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, and the Emirates Science Club. His curiosity continued to grow, leading him to independently research and learn more about robotics. Ali is also passionate about mathematics and has participated in Smart Brain competitions. He has written two books, which were featured at Abu Dhabi’s international book fair. Speaking about his recent success, Ali said: “Who wouldn’t want to compete in the USA? When I found the website for this award, I registered immediately, and the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation was incredibly supportive. “My father travelled with me, and he was very proud when he heard my name announced as the winner.” Despite being one of the youngest participants, Ali’s practical implementation of his project set him apart. “I was nervous at first, especially since the competition was fierce,” he said. “But my project was one of the few that were practically implemented.” As Ali looks ahead to his next challenges, his family and school remain steadfast in their support. “The school is building a section dedicated entirely to innovation and during my travels, my teachers help me keep pace with my studies by meeting me online,” he said.