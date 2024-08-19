Swap plastic bottles for a bag of rice: Indian campaigner, 12, wins award for green kiosk

India's youngest climate activist has a big following at home where she hopes to take her campaign to reject single-use plastic to people across the world. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
Licypriya Kangujam aims to take the concept of a green barter kiosk she started on her school grounds in Noida, India to campuses around the world to reject single-use plastic. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
The 12-year-old climate activist has been selected for the International Young Eco-Hero Award by Action for Nature, a non-profit group that recognises the work of young people, aged eight to 16 years, to address climate change. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
Licypriya Kangujam, a 12-year-old climate activist from India, holds a banner during the Cop28 conference in Dubai after which she was removed from the venue. Reuters
India's youngest climate crusader takes her Plastic Money Shop to schools, universities and events across New Delhi, India. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
Children and adults queue up at the solar-powered kiosk to deposit plastic bottles, bags, plates, bowls and straws. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
The plastic waste is exchanged for a plant or school supplies such as notebooks or pencils. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
Licypriya Kangujam sends the plastic waste to green companies she has partnered with in India’s western Rajasthan state. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
The plastic waste is recycled into floor tiles, school benches and desks that she either donates or sells to schools. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
Young people have been writing to her from across India and overseas asking for more information about how they can replicate the project. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
The recent award gives the young climate campaigner the chance to engage a global audience with her message on climate education. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
Licypriya Kangujam is welcomed with garlands and flowers by residents of Manipur in northeast India, her hometown, after she made the news storming the stage at Cop28 in Dubai demanding world leaders listen to climate change concerns expressed by the young. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
Residents of Manipur, Licypriya Kangujam’s homestate in northeastern India, gather to greet her after she hit the headlines last year for disrupting a Cop28 session calling for leaders to save the planet. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
India's youngest climate crusader Licypriya Kangujam is welcomed with garlands and flowers by residents in her hometown Manipur in northeast India. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
India's youngest climate activist has a big following at home where she hopes to take her campaign to reject single-use plastic to people across the world. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
Licypriya Kangujam aims to take the concept of a green barter kiosk she started on her school grounds in Noida, India to campuses around the world to reject single-use plastic. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
The 12-year-old climate activist has been selected for the International Young Eco-Hero Award by Action for Nature, a non-profit group that recognises the work of young people, aged eight to 16 years, to address climate change. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
Licypriya Kangujam, a 12-year-old climate activist from India, holds a banner during the Cop28 conference in Dubai after which she was removed from the venue. Reuters
India's youngest climate crusader takes her Plastic Money Shop to schools, universities and events across New Delhi, India. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
Children and adults queue up at the solar-powered kiosk to deposit plastic bottles, bags, plates, bowls and straws. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
The plastic waste is exchanged for a plant or school supplies such as notebooks or pencils. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
Licypriya Kangujam sends the plastic waste to green companies she has partnered with in India’s western Rajasthan state. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
The plastic waste is recycled into floor tiles, school benches and desks that she either donates or sells to schools. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
Young people have been writing to her from across India and overseas asking for more information about how they can replicate the project. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
The recent award gives the young climate campaigner the chance to engage a global audience with her message on climate education. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
Licypriya Kangujam is welcomed with garlands and flowers by residents of Manipur in northeast India, her hometown, after she made the news storming the stage at Cop28 in Dubai demanding world leaders listen to climate change concerns expressed by the young. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
Residents of Manipur, Licypriya Kangujam’s homestate in northeastern India, gather to greet her after she hit the headlines last year for disrupting a Cop28 session calling for leaders to save the planet. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
India's youngest climate crusader Licypriya Kangujam is welcomed with garlands and flowers by residents in her hometown Manipur in northeast India. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam
India's youngest climate activist has a big following at home where she hopes to take her campaign to reject single-use plastic to people across the world. Photo: Licypriya Kangujam