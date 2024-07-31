The Green Sheikh striving for a sustainable future for all

Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Ali Al Nuaimi, also known as the Green Sheikh, has championed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/" target="_blank">environmentalism</a> for decades and tells <i>The National</i> his mission is to make the “country a better place to live today”. Something of a pioneer in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a>, he has participated in conservation projects since the 1990s when his approach began to take shape during his early career in the petroleum sector and the military, where he was a fighter pilot. A member of the Ajman royal family, he solidified his commitment by pursuing higher education tailored to environmental sustainability, earning a doctorate in cleaner production and industrial ecosystems from Griffith University in Brisbane, Australia, in 2007. This academic pursuit underpins his scientific approach, which he passionately teaches through the Green Sheikh Academy, an initiative to educate and empower the next generation of environmental advocates. Sheikh Abdul Aziz told <i>The National</i>: “I walk the walk. A lot of people talk, which is fine, but it's actions that change people's lives. “I am not a monk, I am not a priest, I am not an imam, but I use my spirit for good. I am a connector to connect people with those who can really make a difference. I am a collector who collects the greatness of people and envisions a greater future, not just for my country but for the world.” His vision for the future is straightforward: to make the world more sustainable. The Green Sheikh's ventures are not confined by local boundaries, either. His expedition to Antarctica in 2010 with five Emirati girls exemplifies his approach to raising awareness about global warming and its effects. These expeditions, alongside educational campaigns in countries such as Oman and Jordan, illustrate his active role in environmental education and advocacy. “My work helps make the country a better place to live today but my goal is to create a more sustainable, more viable, more beautiful country for us to share tomorrow,” he said. Reflecting on his career, he described leaving his job at a petroleum company in 2004 as a “tipping point” because it set him on the path to becoming a full-time environmental activist. “I moved from a polluter to a protector,” he said. “Without oil, we wouldn't be here today, we wouldn't have the infrastructure we have today, we wouldn't have been able to have the healthcare system you see today, transportation and everything you see around you. “I am a chemical engineer and a petroleum engineer but I used them to bring solutions to the table for cleaner production, and that helped when I moved to environmental work.” Sheikh Abdul Aziz also notes how much progress has been made, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/cop28/" target="_blank">Cop28</a> being held in Dubai in November and December last year. The result of the climate conference was a historic agreement, now known as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/cop28/2023/12/13/countries-strike-historic-cop28-deal-to-avert-climate-catastrophe/" target="_blank">UAE Consensus</a>, which calls for “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner … so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science”. A sense of progress and aspiration towards net zero is something Sheikh Abdul Aziz feels optimistic about, too. “When I see children I met 30 years ago who are now in senior positions talking about sustainability, that is a dream come true,” he said. “And when I see my country in the early 1990s and now leading in energy and net-zero energy for 2050, that is a dream fulfilled.” Despite the environmental challenges the world is facing, the Green Sheikh remains “optimistic”. “It is a challenge, a big challenge, but it does give us the opportunity to think differently, to collaborate, and to keep going despite the challenges,” he said. Beyond his environmental work, Sheikh Abdul Aziz leads Al Ihsan Charity Association as its executive president, further broadening his impact on humanitarian efforts.