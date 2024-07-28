My Dubai Rent: Dog owner pays Dh240,000 for five-bedroom villa with large garden

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/my-dubai-rent/"><i><b>My Dubai Rent</b></i></a><i><b> takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like</b></i> Event manager Pavithra Rao rents a spacious villa in the Nad Al Sheba 3 area that has a big garden for her two dogs. The 32-year-old Australian says having the extra space is vital for her beloved pets – Django, a German shepherd, and maltipoo Teddy – and for entertaining relatives and friends. She pays Dh240,000 a year for the five-bedroom villa, which is not far from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. Ms Rao invited <i>The National</i> for a look around her home. It is a very nice community and part of the upcoming suburbs in Dubai. It is a secure place with guards and gates. But the best thing is it's quiet. I came to the UAE with my parents 14 years ago. They decided to live in the villa, and I lived with them, but they left for India and I decided to keep it. This villa is huge. It's 4,000 square metres and there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms. I have a big garden and I had my birthday party with friends and family there. I can take the dogs for walks in the community and they have a big area in the garden to run around and play. There is also a beautiful walking track. I don’t like city noises and this community is peaceful. I like being away from the world. There is proper security where you feel safe to live alone. There is a big garden, terrace and barbecue area for hosting friends. It has a spacious living room. It is close to main roads and there is no traffic, although I mostly work from home. The community has a gym, and community mall for buying food and other products. There are nearby restaurants and deliveries can reach my doorstep. Being a person who loves to cook, having a big kitchen is an advantage for me. The kitchen provides space for cooking traditional Indian dishes. I know I’m paying a lot of money but, remember, it is a high-end villa and community with a brand-name developer. It also has enough space to host family members. My parents come and go every year here, and it is good to have rooms for them. The decoration and furniture have an Indian style as I’m originally from India. We have a lot of statues in corners. No. I’m definitely going to be here for the next few years at least, despite [the landlords] saying the rent will increase.