My Dubai Rent: Couple love 'bang for buck' rent in Al Barsha 1 community

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like

One common theme with property prices and the cost of renting in Dubai is just how expensive it is, especially when compared to previous years.

It's an obvious by-product of a city on the up with an ever-growing population but there are still great deals available, you just have to look at the case of Anuu Singh and her partner, Sunny Noronha.

The Indian couple pay Dh60,000 a year for a one-bedroom apartment at the R441 building in Dubai's popular Barsha community.

The couple invited The National into their home to take a tour to see what makes it so special to them.

Why did you choose to live here?

Sunny: One of the main reasons is because it's so close to the metro station. Another is there is a good community around us and, during the winter months, you can just walk around and get things done easily.

You don't need to commute with your car, which means that during winter you can live really sustainably here.

Another reason is that we are paying Dh60,000, which is a great price. The reason for that is we have lived here for four years.

When we moved in the rents were lower and the landlords can only increase the rent in line with the Rera calculator.

There's so much right here on our doorstep as well. In our building alone, there are three restaurants, two grocery stores and a multitude of other services.

Is there much of a sense of community where you live?

Anuu: There's a beautiful swimming pool in the building where a lot of residents come in the evening and bring their families, especially at the weekends.

That's a good place to meet and have a chit-chat. We know our neighbours very well and interact with them a lot.

There's a park that's only a five-minute walk from where we live. There are always exercise sessions taking place in the mornings and evenings.

We go there for regular walks.

What personal touches have you made to your home?

Anuu: Most of the furniture is red and white. We've tried to ensure that it feels as warm as possible, not just for ourselves but also for our friends when they visit.

Sunny Noronha and his wife Anu pay Dh60,000 rent for a one bedroom apartment in the Al Wasl R441 building. Pawan Singh / The National

Do you plan to stay in the property?

Anuu: I think we will stay, yes. We will be completing a fourth year in a few days from now and we plan to stay for at least two or three years more, until the time we can go and buy our own property.

But, for now, I think we are pretty happy with the location and everything that the building has to offer.

Are you getting value for money?

Anuu: Yes. We've already mentioned the rent increases only being gradual and the building is very well maintained.

If our parents visit, they have access to the metro and ample amount of parking.

During the recent flooding, we had no issues whatsoever in our building and everything was safe.

Is there anything you would change about where you live if you could?

Sunny: There's not much but if I guess there is a lot of traffic sometimes in the evening, especially when people are double parked outside the building to pick up food from the restaurants.