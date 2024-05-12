My Dubai Rent: Views are biggest perk of Dh43,000-a-year Al Barsha South apartment

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like

The stunning views of fireworks during Dubai’s New Year celebrations are the reason why Gulenoh Najeeb moved to the Science Park Residency in Al Barsha South.

The 27-year-old Pakistani resident pays Dh43,000 per annum for the spacious one-bedroom apartment that has been her home for four years.

The 10-storey building, she says, offers a 360-degree view of the bustling city and its New Year's Eve pyrotechnics.

Ms Najeeb, a PR and marketing lead at a boutique luxury brand communications agency, invited The National inside for a tour of her home.

Tell us about your home

The seventh-floor apartment has one bedroom with two bathrooms. It also has a kitchen and a balcony where I can see Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa and Atlantis from a distance.

The apartment is a convenient 22-minute drive away from my workplace in Downtown Dubai.

I was living with my parents in a big villa, then I lived alone in an apartment at Damac Hills, but decided to search for another one.

I was searching for six months until I found this; I loved the spacious, new and modern apartment.

Its size was the first thing that attracted me. It is almost 1,000 square metres with a reasonable rent of Dh43,000.

What do you get for your money?

I have a parking space for my car, a store room and there is a gym and swimming pool.

As a single person, I loved the peaceful and friendly building as well as a lot of greenery around the residence. It is a quiet neighbourhood.

The building has well-educated residents and it was a good value for the money.

The maintenance work is done very quickly and they always answer me whenever there is something in need repair.

How have you added any personal touches to the flat?

My apartment came unfurnished so I bought all the furniture.

I love art and have many paintings with a Pakistani touch.

I have a painting of Pakistan founding father Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

As I was born in Saudi Arabia, I have another painting inspired by Saudi culture.

Do you plan to stay in the property for a long time?

I really like the area and do not have to drive long distances to get to work or do anything. It is one exit away from Al Khail Road and free of traffic most of the time.

My rent before was Dh41,000 but it was increased to Dh43,000 this year. I’m planning to stay and extend the contract.

Is there anything you would change?

No, I’m quite fortunate to get this apartment at a decent price and I don't think there's any real negative about living in this area.

The only thing: I wish there was a bus station. The closest one is about eight to 10 minutes' walk away.