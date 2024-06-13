Sheikh Mohammed oversees swearing-in of Dubai’s Judicial Inspection Authority members

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, oversaw the swearing-in of three new members of Dubai’s Judicial Inspection Authority.

Members of the Judicial Inspection Authority who were sworn in included Dr Mostafa Amin, Dr Hussein Al Amri, and Dr Nassar Al Halama.

The newly appointed officials pledged to uphold justice, abide by the law and perform their duties with integrity, Dubai Government Media Office reported on Wednesday evening.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, also attended the ceremony.