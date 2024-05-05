Sheikh Mohammed forms Dubai Council

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has formed Dubai Council to help formulate the emirate’s future progress.

The council, which will be chaired by Sheikh Mohammed, will have particular focus on global competitiveness, quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors, and major development projects. The decree on its formation will be published in the Official Gazette, state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has been named First Vice Chairman of the council. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, will serve as its Second Vice Chairman.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline, and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, Chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, have all been appointed to the council.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and chairman of the World Governments Summit, has been named as its Secretary General, while Talal Belhoul, Abdulla Al Basti, Abdullah Al Marri, Mattar Al Tayer, Saeed Al Tayer and Helal Al Marri will also serve on the body.

Dubai reported its best annual tourism performance last year and is regularly cited as a popular destination to work in and relocate to.

It was ranked third in the world by a recent Boston Consulting Group report on global work preferences.

Last weekend, the emirate approved designs for a new passenger terminal at its Al Maktoum International Airport, as it seeks to meet growing travel demand.