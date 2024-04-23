Dubai International Airport announces full flight schedule resumed after flood disruption

Dubai International Airport is operating at full capacity again after disruption caused by flooding from the heaviest rainfall recorded in the Emirates in 75 years.

Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports, said the full flight schedule had been restored and the airport was back to 1,400 flight movements per day.

“With roads in and around the airport 100 per cent clear of water accumulation, our manpower, logistics and facilities are operating as usual again,” Mr Griffiths said.

At least 75,000 welfare packs were distributed to affected travellers last week, the chief executive said, after thousands of flights were cancelled or diverted in the chaos resulting from last Tuesday’s storm.

“To have the airport back up and running is no small feat; 2,155 flights were cancelled and 115 were diverted. We had to work closely with our airline partners and service providers to rework schedules, boost manpower and look after all those who had been disrupted.”

Travel disruption continued into this week in the UAE, with commuters battling traffic jams on their way to offices on Monday while pupils returned to classrooms.

While a lot of the floodwater has been cleared, it remains a problem in some areas – with Sharjah particularly affected.

A total of 31 flights were diverted from DXB to Dubai World Central (DWC) and, by Friday, April 19, all guests at DWC were successfully supported and continued onwards to complete their travel plans.

“It has been the most challenging adverse weather event we’ve had to navigate, and our people and partners worked tirelessly to keep the operation running and to assist our guests,” Mr Griffiths added.

“While certain challenges remain, including processing the baggage backlog, we’re working closely with our service partners but know there’s still more work to be done and once again thank guests for their patience while we work through this.

“We’re deeply saddened by the ongoing impact of the heavy rainfall on affected communities and businesses across the UAE. We’re also supporting our own people who were badly affected by the weather and will continue to support wherever we can.”

He urged passengers to arrive at terminals only three hours before their flight departure times.

