Heavy rain in Dubai and some flooding with people trapped in their cars. Antonie Robertson/The National

UAE weather live: Rain and thunderstorms hit Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Storms expected to reach their peak on Tuesday, with conditions easing on Wednesday

  • Large parts of UAE lashed by torrential rain and thunderstorms
  • Intense rainfall continued for several hours on Tuesday morning
  • Number of roads flooded in the morning due to continued rainfall
  • Flights in and out of Dubai International Airport experiencing delays
  • ‘Hazardous weather events’ expected to last until 6pm on Wednesday
UAE lashed by heavy rain, thunder and lightning

A motorist's car is stranded on a flooded Dubai road, following torrential rain. Antonie Robertson / The National

Updated: April 16, 2024, 7:04 AM