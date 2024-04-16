UAE weather live: Rain and thunderstorms hit Dubai and Abu Dhabi

<p>Weather warnings are in place after large parts of the UAE faced&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/15/uae-weather-rain-dubai-abu-dhabi/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">torrential rain and thunderstorms</a> in the early hours of Tuesday.</p><p>Heavy&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/10/abu-dhabi-dubai-uae-rain/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">downpours&nbsp;</a>were recorded in &nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121); background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);">Abu Dhabi</a>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">Dubai</a>&nbsp;shortly after midnight as thunder awoke residents and lightning lit up the skies.</p><p>Intense&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/16/uae-lashed-by-heavy-rain-thunder-and-lightning/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">rain continued in Dubai</a>&nbsp;for several hours on Tuesday morning in what&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/weather/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">weather</a>&nbsp;experts warned was the "first wave” of stormy weather set for the Emirates during the day.</p><p>Several roads were already flooded in the morning due to the continued&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/16/heavy-rain-effects-dubai-and-abu-dhabi-in-pictures/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">rainfall</a>, while flights in and out of Dubai International Airport were delayed.</p><p>The National Centre of Meteorology issued yellow and orange alerts for much of&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/15/dubai-and-abu-dhabi-braced-for-heavy-rain-thunder-and-high-winds/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">Abu Dhabi and Dubai</a>, cautioning that “hazardous weather events” were expected to last until 6pm on Wednesday.</p><p>The storms are expected to reach their peak on Tuesday, with conditions easing on Wednesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/16/abu-dhabi-and-dubai-lashed-by-heavy-rain-thunder-and-lightning/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>