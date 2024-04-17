How to clean the home after the UAE’s heaviest rainfall on record? Residents share tips

From leaky ceilings and sopping furniture to flooded rooms and gardens turned to mush, yesterday’s record-breaking downpour adversely affected many homes as well as living conditions.

The basic wiping, squeegeeing and mopping aside, we ask residents how they are reversing the damage, as well as ways to reduce the impact the next time it rains.

Today: Disinfect and document

Neha Gaggar, co-founder of team-building company Rush-A-Way, found herself facing a fallen tree right at the entrance of her Umm Suqeim villa. “My husband and I could not move it ourselves, so we rang Dubai Municipality call centre number [800 900] at 7pm on Tuesday. We were told the agricultural division would get here when they can to move it.”

Don't attempt to move heavy objects on your own. Photo: Neha Gaggar

Rama Kamil, a resident of Jumeirah Village Triangle in Dubai, also recommends calling in the experts for big-ticket damage. “An entire metal gazebo collapsed in our backyard and we have been advised not to go close to it or attempt to clean up ourselves as it could be very dangerous, and to instead call in a building company,” says the marketing manager.

For Kamil, who has a garden, another priority is wiping down all wet surfaces outside the home as well as emptying plant pots and other receptors. “This is crucial to avoid mosquitoes from multiplying as we have young children in the home,” she says.

Kabir Khan, who lives in a villa in Abu Dhabi’s Al Raha community, adds disinfection is as important as removing debris and wiping down furniture and other surfaces.

The IT executive also tends to document any damage, taking pictures and footage from his phone. “This helps if you need to raise complaints with facility management or insurance companies,” he says.

Tomorrow: Waterproof and exercise electric safety

There are also ways in which residents can lay the groundwork to minimise water-related damage the next time it rains. Gaggar says she assesses the weak points in the house after each downpour and takes action accordingly, which paid off this time around.

“Each time it has rained in the past few months, parts of the ceiling would leak and break, so we called some workers in to waterproof. However, this did not work in one part of the house, so a few months ago, we installed a second layer of roof, and this time that area of the house was safe and dry,” she says.

“A lot of the water also comes in from the windows, so now we place heavy towels on the sill as soon as it starts raining to reduce the flow.”

Residents can use moisture-wicking materials to soak up excess water. Photo: Neha Gaggar

When it comes to safety, shifting or pinning down loose objects is key, says Hitesh Sharma, founder of Taste Studio Catering. “We’ve had light construction barricades and sheets attached to poles flying about outside the studio in Jebel Ali all morning, which is so dangerous,” he says.

“At home, too, take in all your wicker and cane furniture from the garden or balcony so it does not fly out.”

Sharma, who has stayed in various villas for the past eight years, is also a proponent of electric safety. “When any of the points in my home’s distribution board trips, I put the breakers down one by one. Then I switch on the main first followed by each individual breaker. If any of these drop, I don’t turn that particular one on again as it means it is still wet and needs time to dry off, which could take a whole day, even two depending on the extent of the leakage,” he explains.

Finally, those who own their homes can look into installing drainage pipes or pumps underground, while tenants can request the same of landlords.