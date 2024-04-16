All local UAE football matches postponed due to bad weather

UAE weather live: Emirates hit by severe storms

The Football Association has confirmed that all matches in “local competitions” scheduled for Tuesday have been called off because of the adverse weather conditions affecting the UAE.

That includes the scheduled Adnoc Pro League fixtures between Al Jazira and Khorfakkan, and Ajman and Al Bataeh.

No details were released as to when the matches will be rescheduled.

As it stands, Tuesday’s Asian Champions League semi-final first leg between Al Ain and Al Hilal, to take place at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, remains on.

تأجيل مباريات جميع المسابقات المحلية المقررة اليوم الثلاثاء .. pic.twitter.com/TvAA7d6c8A — UAEFA (@uaefa_ae) April 16, 2024

Weather warnings remain in place after large parts of the UAE were lashed by torrential rain and thunderstorms in the early hours of Tuesday.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecast further rainfall, thunder and hail throughout the evening and said wind speeds could reach 70kph.

The storms are expected to reach their peak on Tuesday, with conditions gradually easing on Wednesday.