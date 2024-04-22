UAE weather: More rain expected across the country this week

More rain is predicted across parts of the UAE this week, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate rain is expected to fall in some parts on Monday, April 22, with a chance of more showers the following day, according to the latest NCM forecasts.

News of more rain comes as much of the country recovers from the storms that caused chaos last week.

The good news is this week's rainfall is not expected to be anything close to that.

Today's weather is forecast to be fair to partly cloudy in general, with the probability of light to moderate rain at times, accompanied by an increase in temperatures.

The NCM predicts that there will be a chance of rainfall on Tuesday, with a fall in temperatures over some coastal areas.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are also expected to have a chance of light rainfall, according to the NCM.

However, it looks unlikely much of the rain will fall on Dubai, according to weather forecast app Windy.

It expects temperatures for the week in Dubai to peak on Monday and Tuesday at 33°C, before dropping for the rest of the week, with a forecast of 30°C on Thursday and Friday.

Not much rain is expected in Abu Dhabi, where temperatures are set to peak at 33°C on Monday before dropping for the rest of the week.