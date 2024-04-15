UAE weather: Dubai and Abu Dhabi braced for heavy rain, thunder and high winds

Unstable weather is forecast for the UAE from Monday evening, with adverse conditions set to continue until at least Wednesday, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Rain, thunder, lightning and hail have been forecast in parts of the Emirates on Monday and Tuesday.

Wind speeds of up to 70kph are expected on Tuesday, the NCM said, with motorists advised to “avoid driving unless absolutely necessary” during rainfall.

According to Windy, the weather app, rain and thunder are expected in Abu Dhabi from about 7pm on Monday.

This weather front is expected to move north-east, with heavy rainfall in Dubai from about 11pm. Thunder and lightning is forecast for Dubai on Tuesday morning, at about 4am.

The wet weather is set to continue throughout Tuesday, with the unstable conditions largely easing by 10am on Wednesday.

The forecast comes after adverse conditions elsewhere in the region. In Oman, at least 12 people have died and several others reported missing after Sunday's heavy rain.

Ready to respond

The Ministry of Interior said the safety of the public was paramount and called on people to exercise caution during the hazardous weather.

"The Ministry of Interior is fully prepared and ready to deal with the weather fluctuations," the Ministry posted in a statement on X.

The statement also reiterated "that the safety of society and the protection of lives and properties are its top priorities" and called on the public to "adhere to the directives of the concerned authorities, safety requirements and guidelines during the fluctuations in the weather" expected from Monday to Wednesday.

Below is a breakdown of the five-day weather forecast for the UAE.

Monday

Unstable weather, accompanied by convective clouds with rainfall of different intensities over scattered areas, has been forecast by the NCM. Temperatures are expected to peak at 34°C, with lows of 23°C.

Moderate to fresh winds are expected to cause blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility.

The sea will be moderate, becoming rough to very rough with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Tuesday

Unstable weather is forecast to continue on Tuesday, the NCM said, with rainfall expected across most of the country. Temperatures are also set to drop, with highs of 28°C and lows of 21°C.

High winds are expected with speeds reaching 70kph.

The sea will be rough with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea.

Wednesday

The unstable weather is expected to ease by Wednesday, with partly cloudy conditions and light rainfall forecast in some northern and eastern areas. Temperatures are expected to peak at 27°C, with lows of 19°C.

Winds are set to be light to moderate, with maximum speeds reaching 40kph.

The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Thursday

Fair conditions are forecast for Thursday, with reduced cloud cover and high temperatures of 28°C with lows of 18°C.

Winds are set to be light to moderate, with maximum speeds reaching 40kph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in the Oman Sea.

Friday

Friday is expected to be sunny with gentle breezes. Temperatures will see highs of 29°C and lows of 18°C with high humidity forecast at night.

Winds are set to be light to moderate, with maximum speeds reaching 30kph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

