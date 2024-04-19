UAE President lauds eight people honoured at Abu Dhabi Awards

President Sheikh Mohamed has honoured eight people for their contributions to communities across the UAE at the 11th Abu Dhabi Awards.

The awards, held at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi, honoured people whose contributions have positively benefited the UAE across fields including education, sustainability, medicine, humanitarian relief, community awareness and the empowerment of people of determination.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his congratulations to all the honorees, recognising their inspiring efforts and significant contributions to society, Wam reported.

“The recipients of the Abu Dhabi Awards truly embody the timeless values of giving, compassion, and altruism, and through their deeds they have positively impacted UAE society in a variety of ways,” he said.

“By honouring their selflessness and dedication, we also celebrate and reinforce the values exemplified by the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.”

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs' Families Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; in addition to a range of dignitaries, senior officials, the families of award recipients, and the official partners and supporters of the initiative.

Those honoured at this year's Abu Dhabi Awards include:

- Amna Al Qemzi is a pioneer in organic agriculture who promotes environmental sustainability while sharing her expertise with community members.

- Dr Ahmed Shatila, a consultant neurologist who manages the Multiple Sclerosis Clinic at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City - which he also played a pivotal role in establishing - uses his expertise to benefit the UAE community.

- Imen Sfaxi used her first aid expertise to assist people injured in a fire in a residential building in Abu Dhabi in 2022.

- Salaamah Al Teneij, at 16, plays an active role in raising awareness about various topics of importance to children, including bullying prevention and online safety.

- Klaithem Al Matrooshi is a pioneering figure in the field of human rights and has worked to empower people of determination, especially women, achieving local and global accomplishments.

- Mezna Al Mansoori is a key figure in the educational sector in Al Sila area in the Western Region who has made significant contributions to the field of child development, working to instil in young people the foundations of civic responsibility and the values of tolerance, giving and goodness.

- Saeed Al Mansoori has become a role model known for his generosity, charitable endeavours and exemplary citizenship, with one of his most notable contributions being his unwavering support for education in Al Wathba region for more than 30 years.

- John Sexton is renowned for his dedication to education and he has made a significant contribution to the nation's educational landscape, most notably through his role in the founding of New York University Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Awards recognise those who have devoted their time and efforts to serving the UAE community, Wam reported.

The awards also aim to serve as a source of inspiration, motivating all members of the community to perform acts of goodness and make their own positive contributions to society.

They provide an opportunity for people to nominate unsung heroes who have contributed to the advancement of society.

Established in 2005, the Abu Dhabi Awards have recognised 100 people from 17 different nationalities for their contributions to various fields.

Community members are encouraged to nominate their own heroes for future awards by visiting the Abu Dhabi Awards website: www.abudhabiawards.ae