President Sheikh Mohamed allocates $15 million to boost Gaza aid fund

President Sheikh Mohamed has allocated $15 million in support of the maritime effort to send aid into Gaza.

The money will go towards the Amalthea fund, set up by Cyprus to facilitate and co-ordinate the flow of aid arriving in the enclave.

Gaza’s population is facing food insecurity and famine, according to UN assessments, as ceasefire talks still remain elusive despite increased international pressure on Israel.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the UAE’s contribution to the fund stems from its commitment to address the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The priority is to ensure the immediate and widespread flow of aid delivered by land, air and sea, state news agency Wam reported.

It comes as 125 tonnes of humanitarian aid and clothing for Eid Al Fitr was delivered to northern Gaza via the country’s 30th co-ordinated airdrop.

The drop, which took place on Wednesday, was the largest to date and achieved in co-operation between the Ministry of Defence and the Egyptian Air Force.

It involved six aircraft; three C-17s from the UAE Air Force, alongside two C-295s and one C130 from the Egyptian Air Force.

The parcels contained essential supplies, as well as special Eid packages that included clothes, toys and sweets.

It brought the total amount of UAE aid delivered by air, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, to 1,857 tonnes of food and relief supplies.